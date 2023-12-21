Zulum hails Army for improved security, peace in Borno

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has lauded the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for improved security and prevailing peace in the state.

Zulum stated this while unveiling the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Emblem Appeal Week, on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Represented by his deputy, Usman Kadafur, the governor charged the military to sustain the relative peace to facilitate total restoration of normalcy in the state.

He pledged continued support to the Nigerian Legion, adding that the state government donated N15 million, a car, and 100 bags of rice to the legion.

Zulum also approval allocation of permanent office accommodation and two Hajj seats to the legion and widows of the fallen heroes.

“While we remember our fallen heroes and those with permanent disability, it is also pestinent to commend and appreciate gallant soldiers and other security forum members operating in the state for their relentless efforts which brought relative peace,” he said.

Earlier, Col. Williams Adamu rtd, Chairman of the legion, lauded Zulum for his support to the legionnaires.

He recalled that the governor had donated over N15 million and 200 bags of rice during the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration. (NAN)

By Hamza Suleiman

