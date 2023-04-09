Zulum flags-off Borno’s second flyover 

… Chinese COY to deliver at N5.8b



By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Saturday flagged-off the construction of Borno’s second flyover meant to further decongest traffic and increase infrastructural development in the state capital.



Zulum had constructed Borno’s first flyover with upper and lower layers. The project is located around the customs roundabout with roads to three parts of the town. It started in January 2020 and was commissioned by President Buhari in December 2021.





The second flyover is to be sited around the Borno Express which has a T-junction, with roads connecting the three key parts of Maiduguri towards the International airport, township Stadium and Tashan Kano, as well as the city centre (Secretariat, Post Office, Monday Market etc).



The flyover will cover about 600m of a concrete bridge with additional road networks.



Zulum at the launch tasked contractors to ensure that good quality of work is done.

“Insha Allah, we (Borno State Government) shall ensure the release of funds as at when due. I task you (the contractors) to ensure that good quality of work is done. Insha’Allah, in the next phase of our dispensation we will provide more dividends of democracy to the people of Borno”, Zulum said.



A Chinese Company, Eighteenth Engineering Company (EEC) was awarded the contract for Borno’s second flyover for the sum of N5.8 billion.





The company won after a bidding process following documentation that was done at the State’s Ministry of Works Headquarters in Maiduguri.



Borno’s Commissioner of Works, Architect Isa Garba Haladu, signed contract agreement on behalf of Borno State Government while representative of the EEC signed for the Chinese company.





The project is targeted for completion before the end of this year, 2023, bearing any unforeseen challenge(s).

