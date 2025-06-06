Zulum felicitates muslims, pledges greater sacrifices for lasting peace

Babagana Zulum of Borno has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to intensifying efforts for lasting peace and security in the state.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to intensifying efforts for lasting peace and security in the state.

In his Eid-el-Adha message to Muslim faithful, the governor pledged to make greater sacrifices in support of military operations and humanitarian interventions aimed at stabilising resettled communities affected by insurgency.

Zulum, in a statement issued by Mr Dauda Iliya, his spokesperson, congratulated the Muslims in Borno and the country at large describied the occasion as a period of deep reflection, sacrifice, and obedience to the will of Almighty Allah.

“I extend my warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, a festival of sacrifice.

“Let us embody the virtues of patience, charity, and obedience to Almighty Allah, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

“We must also keep our brave troops and volunteer forces in our prayers, as their sacrifices enable us to live in peace,” Zulum said.

He called on citizens to use the occasion to pray for the safety and success of Nigerian troops, the Civilian Joint Task Force, vigilantes, and hunters who continue to play vital roles in counter-insurgency efforts across the North-East.

The governor cited his recent visits to conflict-affected communities of Marte, Rann, Gamboru Ngala, Dikwa, Kukawa, and Monguno as part of efforts to boost morale, assess resettlement needs, and coordinate security reinforcements.

“My recent visit to these areas is reassuring. We will continue to build resilience among our people.

“This is the only way to defeat insurgency. On my part, I will continue to make extra sacrifices and invest hugely in the security sector to achieve sustainable peace,” the governor said.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to working closely with the Federal Government, the Nigerian Armed Forces, and other security stakeholders to consolidate gains made in the restoration of civil authority in liberated areas.

The governor also extended his well wishes to pilgrims from Borno currently performing Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and urged them to pray for peace and progress in Borno, the NorNorth-east and Nigeria as a whole.

“Prayer is the key to our success. A few weeks ago, I called for a special day of prayer and fasting, which received overwhelming support.

“This demonstrates our collective resolve to end this conflict,” Zulum said.

The governor reaffirmed that his administration would not relent until total peace is restored across every part of the state. (NAN) www.nannews.ng