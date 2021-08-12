Zulum facilitates enrolment of 5,361 orphans in school

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has facilitated the enrolment of 5,361 orphans who lost their parents to insurgency in Monguno Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday by Zulum’s Special Adviser to the Governor on Communications and Strategy, Mr Isa Gusau.

Zulum and some members of his cabinet who participated in the two-day exercise, said:’5,361 orphans aged from seven to 13 were given free uniforms, writing materials and free meals in schools.

“They were registered in the presence of their guardians who gave their biographic details, including places of displacement and indigenous local government.

“The 5,361 orphans are part of over 50,000 children either orphaned by Boko Haram or with parents and relations missing as a result of attacks on several communities by Boko Haram since 2009”.

The governor also announced plans to engage Islamic teachers to teach guardians and other adults who are willing to learn in adult literary class.

Zulum also approved scholarships from primary to tertiary education for children of Civilian Joint Task Force, hunters, and vigilantes supporting the military in fighting Boko Haram. (NAN)

