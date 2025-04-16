Zulum empowers 150 men from Tsangaya school with tools

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Wednesday presented some working tools and startup support to 150 young men from Tsangaya school who have completed vocational skills training under a state-led initiative.

By Hamza Suleiman

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was aimed at enhancing economic self-reliance.

NAN also reports that the beneficiaries who were trained on Electrical Installation and repairs, Solar Installation, Leatherwork, Welding, Carpentry and Building Construction, were drawn from Sangaya Islamic learning centres.

Zulum said the gesture was in line with his administration’s commitment to integrating vocational training into the Almajiri education system, to equip learners with life skills that can help them become self-reliant.

“By attending this training programme, you have taken a crucial step toward securing your future. Equipped with new skills, you now have the power to transform your dreams into reality,” the governor said.

He assured his government’s continued support for Sangaya education, adding that every child deserves access to quality learning and opportunities for personal development.

Zulum also raised concern over reported cases of abuse in some Islamic schools, warning that the government would not condone any form of molestation or corporal punishment against Almajiri children.

“I stand firm in the commitment that the Borno State Government will not tolerate any form of molestation or violence, such as caning against any Almajiri.

“Every one of you deserves to be treated with respect and dignity,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Borno State Sangaya Board, Kalifa Abulfatahi, said the training initiative, launched in 2023, was designed to address the social and economic challenges faced by Almajiri learner who often lack access to formal education.

He explained that the programme was implemented in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Board and other relevant stakeholders.

Also, the state Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Lawan Wakilbe, represented by Dr Bukar Tijjani, said the ministry had partnered with relevant educational bodies to ensure the certification of Almajiri learners upon completion of their training.(NAN)