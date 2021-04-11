

Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Saturday emerged University of Ibaban’s alumnus of the year 2020, the fifth since 1973; and a distinguished alumnus award.

The decision to recognize Zulum was reached by all time graduates of the University from all parts of the world through their alumni association.



Zulum, a professor of soil and water engineering, was a student of the University from 1997 to 1998 during which he bagged an Msc in agricultural engineering, before obtaining his Phd at the University of Maiduguri in 2009.

The presentation held at Dame Edith Okowa Auditorium, Dr. Michael Omolayole Alumni Complex at the University of Ibadan.

The event was attended by Governors of Osun, and Kwara States.



Dr. Kemi Anthony Emina, immediate past president of the association, who handed Zulum’s award, described the Governor’s performance in office as outstanding.

Zulum was the fifth to win the award since 1973 when the University of Ibadan Alumni Association came into existence, Emina said.



The event had four award categories: life-time achievement, worthy ambassador, most distinguished alumnus and alumnus of the year 2020, and honours to some prominent Nigerians.

Zulum was honoured in two different categories; most distinguished alumnus, and the alumnus of the year 2020.



In their separate remarks, Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola and former Minister of Health, Prof. Issac F. Adewole both commended Governor Zulum for his quality leadership in Borno.

“I personally see this award as a challenge.Let me assure you that this will further encourage me to do more” Zulum said in his reaction.



The Governor also expressed appreciation to his lecturers while he was a student at the University of Ibadan back in 1997 and 1998.

Zulum said he would work on strengthening the relationship between the University of Ibadan and University of Maiduguri.



The Governor was accompanied to the ceremony by former Governor Kashim Shettima, Senators Mohammed Ali Ndume and Abubakar Kyari, Speaker of the State Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, some principal officers assembly members, Commissioner of Agriculture, Engr. Bukar Talba, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Protocol, Alhaji Ahmed Sanda.

Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazak, received a posthumous award honoring his late father.

Acting Vice chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Adebola Babatunde Ekanola was also at the event.

The Borno Governor has since 2019, won different awards which include NUJ’s most promising first term Governor, 2019, Muslim personality of the year, 2019; Tell Magazine’s Governor of the year, 2020; Vanguard Newspapers’ personality of the year, 2020; Leadership Newspapers’ personality of the year 2020; Zik prize for leadership, 2020; Silverbird’s special award, 2020; Igbere TV’s Governor of the year, 2020; Community Development Pillar Award, 2020 and BusinessDay Newspapers governor of the year, 2021.

