Zulum distributes palliatives to 3,000 households in Borno

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has distributed food items and fabrics to 3,000 households to lessen the effects of hardship in the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MCC)

Speaking in Gwange Ward, Zulum said the distribution is aimed towards supporting 100,000 residents of MCC and and Jere Local Government Area.

Zulum said that the 3,000 beneficiaries were selected from the most vulnerable groups in Gwange I, II, III Ward.

The governor said that each beneficiary would receive one bag of rice, one carton of pasta, fabric material and N10,000.

He said that the pasta was provided by Alhaji Akiko Dangote,

Zulum commended the business man for the humanitarian gesture.

”This programme is part of the efforts of the state government targeted at addressing poverty and hunger occasioned by the economic recession in the country,” he said.

He noted that in spite of the present economic crunch, the state government still fulfils its promises to the people.

“Since we came on board, we have not rested in our task of providing the desired leadership. One of our task was to ensure the total restoration of peace so that the people will go back to their normal livelihood activities.

“We thank Allah that peace has gradually being restored and we are hopeful that this year Insha Allah, we shall record total restoration of peace,” he said.

A beneficiary, Hajiya Yagabana Bukar, lauded the governor for the support noting that it would go along way in supporting her family needs.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

