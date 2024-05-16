Zulum distributes N250m to 25,000 widows, vulnerable women in Gwoza

Gov. Babagana Zulum on Wednesday supervised the distribution of N250 million to over 25,000 widows and vulnerable women through the Borno Renaissance Microfinance Bank in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state.

The distribution took place in four centres, including the Central Stadium, Mega Primary School, Government Secondary School and Government Day Secondary School, all in Gwoza town.

Zulum said that the distribution was to support women who were victims of the Boko Haram insurgents, some of whom had lost their husbands due to the crisis.

“No fewer than 25,000 women benefited from today’s distribution exercise; each of them received N10,000 through the microfinance Bank; we have facilitated the opening of Bank accounts to them to drive financial inclusion.

”Gradually, we intend to cover all the 27 Local Government Areas and ensure that a sizable number of the population have bank accounts,” Zulum said.

The governor later paid an inspection visit to assess the level and quality of work at the ongoing construction of the school of Nursing in Gwoza.

Zulum who expressed satisfaction with the quality of the work, directed that the project be completed and put to use in six months.

He explained that his administration decided to establish two new schools of nursing, one in southern Borno and another in Borno north, to address the healthcare needs of Borno’s increasing population.

“The Borno Government has decided to establish two additional schools of nursing in the state, one in Gwoza and the other in Monguno. This bridges the manpower gap in the health sector, especially in terms of nursing services.

“You have seen the progress, and in sha Allah, this project will be completed in six months. We will ensure hostels are constructed and teachers recruited and, most importantly, enhance the capacity of the General Hospital, Gwoza, to provide a learning environment for the student nurses,” he said.

The governor also announced a plan to construct a new high Islamic college in Gwoza town that aims to streamline the formal and informal education sectors.

He noted that by establishing the high Islamic college, the government intends to impart proper Islamic comprehension, thereby combating violent extremism among young people.(NAN)

By: Hamza Suleiman