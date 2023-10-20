Zulum distributes N125m, food to 40,000 families in Konduga LGA

By Hamza Suleiman

Gov. Babagana Zulum on Thursday supervised the distribution of N125m, food and non-food items to over 40,000 families in Konduga Local government Area of tBorno as part of the ongoing palliative exercise.

The distribution which took place in three centres, is aimed at reducing the hardship faced by residents as a result of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government in May 2023.

NAN reports that the beneficiaries comprised 15,000 male heads of households each of whom received a 25 kg bag of rice and 10 kg bag of beans and there were 25,000 females who received N5,000 cash and a wrapper each.

Zulum said it was in continuation of the government’s efforts to distribute palliatives to vulnerable persons in the state.

“We are here in Konduga. In today’s distribution, about 25,000 vulnerable women, each received a wrapper and N5,000 translating to about N125m. In addition to this, we also distributed a bag of 25kg rice and 10kg beans each to 15,000 male heads of households”, Zulum said.

NAN reports that the state government distributed the fuel subsidy removal palliative in July targeted about 300,000 households across the state with priority on communities most affected by insurgency.

The governor later scaled up the distribution from 300,000 to 400,000 households.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

