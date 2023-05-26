Zulum dissolves cabinet, directs outgoing commissioners to list achievments

By Yakubu Uba

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has dissolved the State Executive Council and directed outgoing commissioners to list thier achievements in their handover notes.

Zulum who annouced the dissolution shortly after a valedictory session on Thursday in Maiduguri, said the commissioners who are to handover to their Permanent Secretaries should also include thier challenges, projects completed and uncompleted in the notes.

Zulum lauded them for their contribution to the success of his administration and wished them the best in thier future endeavours.

Speaking at the occassion, the State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur thanked Zulum for giving them the opportunity to serve in his cabinet.

Kadafur said that as a deputy governor, Zulum gave him the opportunity to be the most powerful deputy governor in Nigeria.

He said Zulum delegated him to participate in many occasions attended by governors.

This, he said, has enables him to gain more experience in leadership.

All commissioners that spoke at the occasion shared thier experience and thanked the governor for the opportunity provided them to serve.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that others affected by the dissolution include Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Chairmen and members of Boards and Parastatal agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zulum secured a second term with a landslide victory in the March 18 governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

Out of the 649,855 votes cast, Zulum, on the platform of APC, scored 545,543, defeating his distant trailer, Mohammed Ali Jajari of the PDP, who polled 82,147 votes.

He is to be sworn in on Monday for a second term. (NAN)