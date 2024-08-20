Zulum disburses N209m to 170 PHCs

The Borno government has disbursed N209.8 million to 170 primary health facilities to enhance quality healthcare service delivery at the grassroots.

By Yakubu Uba

Gov. Babagana Zulum said this during the symbolic disbursement exercise on Monday in Maiduguri.

He charged the local healthcare coordinators and facility managers to ensure quality services to the people.

“Healthcare is a shared responsibility. As we invest in our healthcare infrastructure, I call upon our health workers, community leaders and all stakeholders to collaborate in maximising the impact of these funds,” he said.

Zulum announced plans to rehabilitate all the primary healthcare centres across the 27 local government areas of the state, aimed at bringing quality healthcare closer to the people.

The governor also directed the Borno State Contributory Health Management Agency (BOSCHMA), to enroll more vulnerable persons into its free healthcare scheme.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Baba Malum Gana, said the gesture was part of the Zulum administration’s commitment, to enhance access to quality healthcare services.

“This occasion marks an important milestone in our collective efforts to ensure that every person in our state has access to quality healthcare services.

“This is a testament to our determination to improve the healthcare system in Borno State.

“These resources will go a long way in enhancing our primary and secondary healthcare facilities, enabling us to provide essential services that cater to the needs of our communities”. (NAN)