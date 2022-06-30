Zulum directs promotion of deserving civil servants

By Yakubu Uba

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has directed the state Head of Service to organise promotion examination for qualified civil servants in the state on or before October.

Zulum issued the directive on Wednesday during a meeting with officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state who informed him that there had been no promotion and annual increment of workers salaries since 2016.

Zulum also directed the head of service to liase with the state civil service commission, ministries, departments and agencies to identify existing vacancies in the civil service for necessary action.

He also ordered the immediate down payment of 50 per cent arrears of retired Local Government staff, adding that the balance would be paid within two months.

The governor said that his administration was making consultations to ensure payment of local government salaries in a sustainable manner.

Zulu said that henceforth retirees of local government would also be automatically migrated to start enjoying pension without delay like thier state counterpart.

“On the issue of gratuity which is paid as at when due, the Head of Service should now direct the biometric unit as well as finance to come up with requirements for payment for those ommitted, particularly those that retired in 2014, 2015 and 2016,” he said.

The governor also promised to pay the leave grant of 2021 latest by December.

“On issue of Joint Tertiary institutions who are not here, I want the head of service and NLC to see how I will interface with them next week so that we can see how we can address some of thier problems.

“I want to thank NLC and the entire civil service for the support and cooperation you have been rendering to this administration..

“Together we shall change the narrative of civil servants in the state ” Zulum said.

Earlier, the state Chairman of NLC, Mr Yusufu Inuwa who listed some of the challenges facing workers in the state, urged the governor to intervene as workers have started accusing the labour leadership of not reaching out to government on their plight. (NAN)

