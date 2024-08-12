Zulum deploys 144 aides to MDAs

Babagana Zulum of Borno has deployed his 144 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) to Ministries,

By Yakubu Uba

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has deployed his 144 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Borno Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bukar Tijjani.

The deployment, the state government said, is to enable the SSAs and SAs contribute effectively to the development of the state.

The appointees made up of 71 SSAs and 73 SAs were directed to liaise with the Commissioners or Chief Executive Officers in charge of the MDAs they were deployed to for further briefing on their functions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 144 appointees include 31 women.

The women comprised 12 SSAs and 19 SAs. (NAN)