Zulum dedicates victory to God, Borno people

By Yakubu Uba

Gov. Babagana Zulum has dedicated his reelection victory to God and the people of Borno.

Speaking on his victory in Maiduguri, Zulum said his renewed mandate had humbled him with the dept of trust and weight of expectation that his administration carried to win the confidence of the electorate.

The governor thanked God for the peaceful process of the election with no violence or lost of life and property acros the state.

“From the bottom of my heart I want to express my sincerest appreciation to all of you who voted us into another phase of public service.

“Again, I commit to making sure that we insha’Allah work 100 per cent for the benefit of all residents of Borno regardless of political, ethnic or religious persuasions.

I therefore congratulate the people of Borno State for once again holding a peaceful election,” Zulum added.

The governor who lauded the support of the party leadership and all stakeholders for the party landslide victories at all levels of the general election, said his administration would take measures to continue to enhance that unity by rewarding members based on thier contributions.

” While I intend to take far more measures that will enhance our unity, it will be unfair for us to give equal political considerations to party members who worked hard and sincerely for the party and those who openly worked against the party,” Zulum said.

He lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a credible election and urged fellow contestants in the race to join hands with him in building the state.

Zulum noted the challenges facing state, particularly in area of security, but assured that with recorded improvements in security, his administration which recorded over 700 capital projects in his first term would do more in his second tenure.

He said his administration would continue invest in modern agriculture, ensure growth and development in education, health and general infrastructure as well as provide job opportunities to women and youths.

He further said that his administration would strengthen the civil service by ensuring sustainable payments of all entitlements and addressing of key challenges bothering the civil service.

“We have so much to do for Borno’s recovery, growth and development.

“This is why, every leader from Borno State cannot afford the luxury of time to waste. While others may have the luxury of fun, we have fellow citizens who seek protection from brutal deaths.

“We have fellow citizens who are homelessly living as IDPs and Refugees, and they look up to us to get them homes and means of livelihood.

“We simply cannot afford to fail our people in distress and those with needs across the state,” Zulum said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zulum won his reelection, polling 545,542 votes to defeat his closest rival of PDP, Mohammed Jajari who got 82,147 votes.

APC also won the 28 House of Assembly seats, three senatorial seats and nine out of 10 House of Representatives seats. (NAN)