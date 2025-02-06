Zulum declares open club badminton tourney in Borno 

Babagana Zulum of Borno on Wednesday declared open the 2025 Association of Badminton Clubs in Nigeria (ABCIN) competition in Maiduguri.

By Hamza Suleiman

The tournament holding at the NUGA Hall of the University of Maiduguri is tagged “Peace Has Returned to Borno State” and is part of the state’s peace-building initiative.

Zulum was represented by his deputy, Dr Umar Kadafur, who is also a patron of the State Badminton Club Association,

The governor emphasised the significance of the event in showcasing the return of peace and normalcy to the state.

“The return of peace is evident not only in the security of our communities but also in the thriving participation of our youth in various spheres, including sports.

“This event symbolises not just the spirit of sportsmanship but also the resilience, hope, and progress of our beloved Borno state,” he said.

He recalled the security challenges faced by the state in recent years and how collective efforts led to the restoration of peace.

The governor described the tournament as an avenue for young athletes to unite, engage in friendly competition, and showcase their talents.

He further stressed the role of sports in fostering unity, healing, and social cohesion.

“To all the athletes, I encourage you to give your best, demonstrate fair play, and serve as ambassadors of the peace that has returned to our state,” Zulum stated.

He also reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that empower youth, promote healthy living, and sustain the progress achieved in restoring peace.

NAN reports that badminton players from across the country are participating in the tournament.(NAN)