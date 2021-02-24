Zulum confirms 10 deaths, 47 injuries after Boko Haram RPG hits Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum was at two hospitals on Wednesday, after Boko Haram fighters fired shots from Rocket Propelled Grenades, on which killed 10 residents and 47 injured in Maiduguri.

The shots, on Tuesday night, came from Kaleri, an outskirts of Maiduguri, it was learnt, but grenades traveled to hit Gwange and Adam kolo communities, both densely populated areas in the inner city. Most of the deaths occurred in Gwange. One of the RPG shots, hit a children’s play ground in Gwange, it was also gathered.

Governor Zulum confirmed the attacks during his empathy visits to the State Specialist Hospital, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, both in Maiduguri. The governor was told that some of the victims had sustained various degrees of injuries and were being treated, for which he directed that the state ministry of health shoulders the bills.

“Indeed it is a very sad moment for the people and government of Borno state, about 60 persons were affected, among them, 10 have died. It was as a result of long distance shots fired by the insurgents. I believe this is a new trend we have to rise up and stop. We experienced a similar incident exactly one year ago. The solution is to deploy an appropriate form of technology, which we will have to work on. I share the pains of all those affected but we are not just visiting hospitals, we do so much behind the scene in our combined responses to the Boko Haram insurgency and we will keep making these and more efforts,” Zulum said.

Speaking on military’s regain of Marte, which came under Boko Haram’s occupation a few days ago, Governor Zulum said he was not just pleased but also optimistic that the Nigerian military will work had to retain, continue its peace-building and stability efforts in ways that should ensure the insurgents do not take Marte again, or any part of the state.

“I am optimistic that the insurgents will not take over Marte again,” Zulum said.