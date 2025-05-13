Zulum condemns ISWAP, Boko Haram attacks

Babagana Zulum of Borno has condemned the recent spate of attacks by Boko Haram and ISWAP in parts of the state, including Maiduguri-Damboa Road, Marte,

By: Hamza Suleiman

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has condemned the recent spate of attacks by Boko Haram and ISWAP in parts of the state, including Maiduguri-Damboa Road, Marte, Chibok, Gwoza, Kala Balge, and other affected communities.

Zulum, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr Dauda Iliya on Tuesday in Maiduguri, expressed deep sympathy to the families of those affected by the incidents, including an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which occurred on May 12 along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road.

“The IED attack claimed the lives of two staff members of the Damboa Local Education Authority who were reportedly en route to Maiduguri to sit for the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) examination.

“Other casualties include military personnel and civilians who lost their lives in a recent resurgence of violence in the state.

“These acts of terror are deeply condemnable. The recent tragic loss of our education staff, gallant troops, and innocent civilians is a painful reminder of the challenges we continue to face,” Zulum stated.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to support the Federal Government, the Nigerian military, and other security agencies in efforts to tackle insecurity in the region.

“I am more determined than ever to support the military, security agencies, and our volunteer forces in the fight to end terrorism and insurgency in our state,” the governor said.

Zulum recalled his recent visit to Gwoza, where he engaged with military personnel and the Izge community as part of efforts to reinforce resilience and enhance security.

“The recent surge in attacks will not deter our resolve to tackle the scourge of the 16-year-long insurgency. I urge the people of Borno to remain resilient and prayerful. This is a partial eclipse and we shall overcome it, Insha Allah,” he added.

Zulum concluded by extending thoughts and prayers to the families of the deceased, the wounded, and all citizens affected by the attacks.(NAN)