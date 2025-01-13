Zulum condemns attack on farmers in Kukawa

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has strongly condemned Sunday’s deadly attack on farmers and fishermen at Dumba, near Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area

By: Hamza Suleiman

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has strongly condemned Sunday’s deadly attack on farmers and fishermen at Dumba, near Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area, by suspected ISWAP terrorists.

Prof. Usman Tar, the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, disclosed this in a statement released on Monday in Maiduguri.

Tar said that initial reports indicate that the attackers killed about 40 people, several others fled into nearby areas while efforts were underway to trace the survivors and reunite them with their families.

He said that Governor Zulum expressed deep sorrow over the incident and called on the Nigerian Armed Forces to pursue and neutralize the perpetrators operating in Dumba and other enclaves in the Lake Chad area.

He assured the public that the state government is committed to ensuring justice and enhancing security.

“With deep sorrow and anguish, I received the sad news of the attack on Dumba, where scores of our farmers and fishermen were killed by terrorists.

“On behalf of the government, I sympathize with the victims’ families. Let me assure the citizens of Borno that this matter will be thoroughly investigated for necessary action,” he quoted Zulum stated.

According to him, the governor noted that the victims had ventured outside the security perimeters established by the government and military, into areas not yet cleared of insurgents or landmines.

He urged residents to adhere to the “safe corridors” demarcated by security agencies to avoid such risks.

“The government has clearly demarcated land for safe farming and economic activities, allowing the military to focus on clearing unsafe areas. Citizens should not enter areas prone to terrorist attacks or contaminated by landmines,” he added.

The governor also commended the Armed Forces for their ongoing efforts to secure vast stretches of land for farming and resettlement as part of the government’s long-term strategy to manage displacement and enhance livelihoods.

“The safe corridors provide vast tracts of land for settlement, fishing, and farming under the watchful eyes of our gallant security forces.

“Straying into unsafe areas not only endangers lives but also complicates military operations against the terrorists,” Tar quoted Zulum.(NAN)