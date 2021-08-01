Zulum commends peaceful conduct of APC ward congresses in Borno

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has lauded the peaceful and orderly conduct of the All Progressives Party (APC) ward congresses across the state.

Zulum made the commendation during the party’s Ward Congress, on Saturday in Mafa, Mafa Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who participated in the exercise at Mafa Ward 001, said the consensus option adopted by the party remain the best way to further enhance unity among its members.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Congress Committee in the state, Alhaji Uba Maigari, applauded members of the party for the orderly manner they conducted themselves during the Congress.

Maigari urged them to sustain the tempo by being one united family.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maigari who presided over the congress in Mafa Ward, called out the lists of the 27 new excutives for the ward for affirmation through voice vote.

Some of the new excutive members of the party include Mr Ali Churi as Chairman with Audu Sarki as Secretary while Bintu Wailama and Satomi Biryambe emerged as Women Leader and Youth Leader, respectively. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...