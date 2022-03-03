Zulum celebrates Shehu of Borno’s 13th anniversary 

By: Hamza Suleiman

Gov. Babagan Zulum of Bornu on Thursday celebrated the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai on his 13th year anniversary on the throne.

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, the governor however said that the humility and modesty of the Shehu made his anniversary to be less noticed and less celebrated across the country.

He said, “It is with so much pride and a cherished honour, that I, on behalf of the government and the good people of Borno, celebrate our royal father, Alhaji Ibn Garbai on his 13th year on the exalted throne of the Borno emirate.

“I have observed over time, that the Shehu’s anniversary has largely been less celebrated in comparison with other traditional institutions nationwide. This to my mind, it is because of the Shehu’s modesty and humility.

“The Shehu, I think, ought to be celebrated much more, because unlike us holding public offices on temporary basis of few years, the Shehu’s office is the permanent symbol of Borno and that symbol should be our pride as sons and daughters of Borno.

“Individually and institutionally, we on annual basis, place goodwill messages in the media, to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries of other eminent personalities.

“We should do more and do so deliberately, in celebrating the Shehu of Borno, who with his resilience in the face of our challenges, proves to be a true leader, one that stays with his people at all moments – good or bad.

“I celebrate the Shehu today and always, and I pray that Allah continue to strengthen him in sound health, in his abiding faith, in wisdom and selfless leadership,” Zulum said. (NAN)

