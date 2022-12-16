Zulum canvases support for Zamfara govt. in tackling banditry

By ishaq.zaki

Gov. Umara Zulum of Borno on Friday called on people of Zamfara to continue to support Gov. Bello Matawalle in his efforts to fight banditry and criminality in the state.

Zulum made the call in Gusau at the opening of the 37th edition of National Qur’anic Recitation Competition in Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the competition is being organised by Center for Islamic Studies of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto State.

Zulum who served as Chairman of the occasion, called on people of the state to support Matawalle-led government in addressing the security challenges facing the state.

He commended the government for hosting the competition and described it as an indication that peace has returned to the state.

“I am soliciting support to the kind efforts by Gov Bello Matawalle to bring sustainable peace and stability in Zamfara.

“Governors of states with low Internally Generated Revenue facing security challenges are finding it difficult to survive,” Zulum said.

He assured of Borno government’s continued support to the competition and announced the donation of N10 million.

the governor described the Qur’anic recitation as a foundation of peace, stability, justice and fairness as well as general development.

He appealed to participants and entire Muslims to use the period of the competition and pray for peace and stability as well as general development in Zamfara, Borno and entire Nigeria.

Matawalle who declared the event opened, commended the center for consistently organising the competition for 37 years.

The governor called on people of the state to support the local organising committee in providing logistics and accommodation for the welfare of the participants.

He called on people of the state to be hospitable and be generous to the participants.

NAN reports that participants from 27 states are in Zamfara for the week long event. (NAN)(