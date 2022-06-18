Zulum approves recruitment of 40 Doctors 

By Hamza Suleiman

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the recruitment of 40 medical doctors of the state origin who studied medicine from various tertiary institutions within and outside Nigeria.

Zulum disclosed this when he granted audience to the newly graduated medical doctors in Maiduguri.

He said that the recruitment was approved as part of the measures to enhance healthcare delivery in the state.

According to him, accommodation will be provided to those who are willing to serve in the state.

In his speech, the Permanent Secretary, Borno State Ministry of Health, Dr. Muhammad Nguluze, assured that the medical practitioners were ready to work in their home state to give back to their people.

Nguluze disclosed that some of them were part of students sponsored by Borno State Government to study in Sudan and Egypt.(NAN)

