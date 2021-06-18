Zulum approves N88.5m for staff training – HoS

June 18, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



The Borno State Government has approved 88.5 million for the of 1,050 servants.

The State’s Head of , Mr Simon Malgwi, made this known on Friday in an interview with newsmen in .

Malgwi said that the intended to improve the quality and effectiveness of the staff, adding that many staff have spent years without while in .

Malgwi said raised the issue of staff training at the last State Council and it approved immediately.

“I am happy to inform you that Borno State Government under the leadership of Gov. Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the sum of 88.5 million for the training and retraining of 1,050 servants across the state,” Malgwi said.

said that the administration of Zulum committed to the welfare of servants, adding that Borno the first state to pay the 30,000 minimum .

said that the state government also rehabilitated the state secretariat for a conducive working environment and paid N12 billion outstanding gratuities of retired civil servants.

He said that the state government has approved N100 million to sustain the of pension and gratuities alongside the smooth transition for workers to get their pension immediately after retirement.

He urged workers to reciprocate the gesture by being more committed to their jobs, adding that there would be no room for lateness or laziness at work.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,