 Zulum approves N1bn grants to 9,403 SMEs in Biu, Hawul

Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved N1 billion grants for disbursement to 9,403 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Biu and Hawul Local Government Areas of the state.

By Hamza Suleiman

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved N1 billion grants for disbursement to 9,403 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Biu and Hawul Local Government Areas of the state.

The Grant’s would be disburse under the state government’s economic empowerment initiatives designed to stimulate local businesses, reduce poverty and create employment opportunities.

Zulum, who stated this during the inauguration of the disbursement exercise on Tuesday in Biu, said that his administration was committed to empower SMEs as a strategy for economic growth and youth engagement.

He said that N560.3 million would be disbursed to 5,603 entrepreneurs in Biu and N439.7 million to 2,000 businesses in Hawul while 1,800 youth and vulnerable families would benefit from the gesture.

“We are committed to supporting small businesses and young entrepreneurs to build a strong economic foundation in Borno State. This is in fulfillment of our campaign promises,” Zulum said.

He urged beneficiaries to invest the funds wisely, and directed the Borno State Social Investment Management Programme (BOSIMP), to identify an additional 2,000 vulnerable youth for the next phase of the exercise.

The governor also performed the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of 600 housing units in five locations across the state to accommodate teachers and health workers.

“Some 100 housing units will be built in Biu, Magumeri, Hawul, and Gubio for teachers. 200 houses will be constructed at the Borno State University Teaching Hospital for health workers,” he said.

He said the housing estate would be designed with a clinic, roads, drains, sporting centers, and other social amenities.

The governor further reiterated commitment towards improving the welfare of civil servants, particularly teachers and healthcare workers, to enhance service delivery. (NAN)