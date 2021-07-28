Zulum approves N12.8m for Borno indigenes set for army recruitment

Gov. Babagana  Zulum of Borno has approved 12.8 million assistance for 641 Borno candidates qualified final screening the recruitment into the Army.

Zulum declared the assistance on Wednesday Maiduguri a farewell address to the candidates are preparing to leave final screening exercise Falgore Forest Kano State.

The governor disclosed that each candidate would get 20,000, said 15,000 monthly allowance would also provided to them throughout the period of their training.

Zulum urged them to good ambassadors of the state, adding that the state hoped most of them to recruited would deployed to Borno to deal with the remnants of Haram terrorists.

“I commend your patriotism for choosing to enlist into the Army. However, as citizens of Borno, I advise that you should good ambassadors of our state,” Zulum said.

Earlier, an officer who simply identified himself as Maj. Garba, informed the governor that 1,521 candidates from the 27 LGAs of Borno turned out screening exercise.

He said out of this,  641 including 150 members of Civilian Joint Task Force assisting the military in the fight against insurgency qualified for the final stage. (NAN)

