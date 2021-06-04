Zulum approves N100m take-off grant for Monguno Polytechnic

 Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the of N100 million as
take-off grant Federal Polytechnic, Monguno.

The information is in a statement in Maiduguri on Friday by Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser on Communication
and Strategy to the .

Gusau stated that the announced the approval when he received the Rector of the polytechnic, Prof. Garba Mohammed,
who paid him a courtesy visit.

The special adviser said “Zulum explained that out of the N100m, he had already released N50 million to the Borno Ministry of Higher Education rehabilitation works at the proposed temporary site of the polytechnic.

“The said he is releasing additional N50 million to the polytechnic management to supplement what the school has commencement of operations.

“The governor also added that his administration was committed to complementing the efforts of the Federal Government in that necessary requirements were met for the polytechnic to function.”

The rector Garba was accompanied on the courtesy visit by the Register of the polytechnic, Adamu Usman, the Bursar, Mohammed Ali, and the Liberian, Bukar Wasaram. (NAN)

