Zulum approves construction of water works, roads in Bama

Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the construction of a major water works in Bama Local Government Area to address water- related problems in the area.

By Abdullahi Mohammed



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bama was one of the council areas overrun by Boko Haram insurgents in 2014 ,before liberation by the military in March 2015.

Zulum announced the approval on Thursday ,when he paid homage to the Shehu of Bama, Dr Umar Elkanemi, at his palace in Bama town.

NAN reports that the Zulum’s administration has constructed nine mega water projects across the state.

The projects are in Ngarannam, Moramti, Pulka, Chibok,Azare, Madinatu, Shokwari in Jere, Gwoza, Hawul, Chibok, Konduga, and Maiduguri metropolis.

The governor also announced plans to rehabilitate Bama township road networks to ease transportation and facilitate movements.

“Bama is one of the communities worst- hit by Boko Haram insurgency; the destructions were unimaginable.

“We have made significant progress in our rebuilding efforts in Banki, Darajamal, Mayenti and a host of other settlements,” he said.

Zulum also ordered that an Islamic High College be established in Bama to combine formal education with non-formal education and provide certification for Almajiri education.

Earlier, the Shehu of Bama, commended the governor for his selfless service to the people of Borno,, especially his administration’s efforts in the areas of infrastructure and agriculture.

NAN reports that governor also visited Abbaram town, a village located in the eastern part of Kur Mohammed military barracks, to assess the destruction caused by Boko Haram insurgents.

The visit was to facilitate the resettlement of people displaced from Bama and environs for over a decade due to insurgency.

Zulum was accompanied by the Senator representing Borno Central, Sen. Kaka Shehu Lawan, and members of the House of Representatives, including Rep. Bukar Talba and Rep. Abdulkadir Rahis.(NAN)