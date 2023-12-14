Zulum approves appointment of 7 permanent secretaries

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the appointment of seven Permanent Secretaries to fill existing vacancies in the state.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Maiduguri by the state Head of Service, Mallam Fannami, said those appointed emerged tops in the recent examination conducted for candidates during the selection process.

The appointees are Sadiq Mohammed, Mohammed Hamza, Yakaru Mustapha, Peter Salomon, Modu Sanda, Juliana Bitrus and Mohammed Lawan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the first time permanent secretaries are appointed based on examination in Borno.

The development followed a directive by Gov. Zulum that henceforth, all categories of workers must sit and pass promotion examination before moving to next grade in the public service. (NAN)

By Yakubu Uba

