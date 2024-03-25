Zulum approves appointment of 168 aides, 104 board members 

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has appointed the appointment of 168 assistants and 104 board members for the 15 agencies and commissions of the state.

This is contained in a statement issue by the Secretary to the Borno State Government, (SSG) Alhaji Bukar Tijjani on Monday in Maiduguri.

He said the appointees comprised of nine Senior Technical Assistants(STA), 81 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and 78 Special Assistants (SAs).

The SSG said also listed 104 others as Chairmen and Board members of 15 agencies and commissions.

The appointment, the SSG said, was done based on powers conferred on the governor by the provisions of Section 208(2)d of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

“The governor congratulates the appointees and looks forward to their contributions to the development of Borno,” the SSG said. (NAN)

By Yakubu Uba