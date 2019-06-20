Zulum appoints SSG, Chief Of Staff, Spokesman,others

#TrackNigeria – Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has appointed a secretary to the state government, chief of staff, two special advisers including a spokesman and other assistants .

The Governor’s appointments were conveyed by his Principal Private Secretary, Barrister Mustapha Busuguma in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“In the exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 208, sub-section 2 (a) and by section 196 (1) of the 1999 constitution, as amended, approved the following appointments: Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, fwc, Secretary to Borno State Government; Dr Babagana Wakil, mni, Chief of Staff, Government House; Ambassador Adamu Abba, Senior Special Assistant on External Relations; Dr. Mairo Mandara, Special Adviser and coordinator, sustainable development partnership and humanitarian support; Malam Isa Umar Gusau, Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy; Alhaji Baba Sheikh Haruna, Senior Special Assistant on Media; Alhaji Ahmed Sanda, Senior Special Assistant on Protocol; Tanimu Adamu Tahir, Special Assistant on Media and AbdulRahman Ahmed Bundi, Special Assistant on New Media” the PPS said.

He noted that Governor Zulum’s approval was in recognition of individual credentials, proven capacity, records of integrity, passion for selfless services and dedication to duties known with all the appointees.

Barister Busuguma announced that all the appointments were with immediate effect while those requiring swearing-in as provided by the constitution, shall be communicated accordingly.

The appointed SSG, Usman Jidda Shuwa, is a senior technocrat with high capacity who had served SSG to Borno government from 2015 to 2019. Before his appointment he had served at the federal level.

Dr Mandara, is a celebrated figure with global recognition on humanitarian courses. Mandara has association with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and some high level organizations.

Gusau, who holds first class in public relations, creative media and advertising from the UK, was Special Adviser on Communications and strategy in Borno state from 2012 to 2019. Gusau is a member of several professional bodies which include the chartered Institute of public relations, CIPR, UK; International Public Relations Association, IPRA, worldwide; Public Relations and Communications Association, PRCA, London and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR. Gusau has been trained on different aspects of media and public relations including at Harvard University in Massachusetts, USA; University of Cambridge in UK; Thompson Reuters in New York amongst others.

Baba Sheikh Haruna, Senior Special Assistant on Media is the immediate past chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Borno State. He worked in the media for many years before he retired as a broadcast journalist with the Borno Radio Television.

