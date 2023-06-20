Zulum appoints SA media, others

By Yakubu Uba

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has reappointed Malam Isa Gusau as his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Strategy.

A statement on Tuesday in Maiduguri by the Principal Sectary, Government House, Mustafa Busuguma, said others appointed include Baba Shiekh-Haruna as Senior Special Assistant on Media, and Abdulrahman Bundi, Senior Special Assistant, New Media.

Others appointments include Umar Mohammed as General Manager, Borno Radio Television (BRTV), Adamu Abbas, Chief Policy Analyst and Research, and Bababukar Gujbawu as Special Adviser on Monitoring and Evaluation.

Others are: Mairo Mandara as Chief Adviser and Coordinator, Sustainable Development, Partnership and Humanitarian Support, while Ahmed Sanda is Special Adviser on Protocol.

The remaining appointees are Ibrahim Idris, Special Adviser on Special Projects, Ibrahim Dangana, Special Assistant Protocol, Babakura Gadai, Executive Secretary, Borno State Agency for SDG, and Liman Mustapha, as Acting General Manager, Borno Urban Planning and Development Board.

All the appointments are with immediate effect. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

