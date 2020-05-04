Zulum appoints new Shehu of Bama, asks monarch not to operate from ‘diaspora’

Borno Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has appointed a new Shehu of Bama but with a condition that the monarch resides amongst his people rather than operate from Maiduguri.

The new Shehu of Bama is Umar Ibn Shehu Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi who is eldest son to the Shehu that passed on last week in Maiduguri. His father, Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi died on 27th May, 2020.

Secretary to Borno State Government, Alh. Usman Jidda Shuwa, presented an appointment letter to the Shehu at the palace in Bama town on Monday afternoon. He did that on the Governor’s behalf.

“I am directed by His Excellency to direct you to remain in Bama, so that you can give sense of belonging to the people, your role as a leader is very crucial and principal to the establishment of civil authorities in Bama.”

“Your appointment was based on your proven integrity impeccable record of service to the people of Bama Local Government, and in particular service to humanity in general.”

“Your royal highness sir, this appointment is conferred on you by the executive Governor of Borno State, you are hereby expected to exhibit high sense of justice, equity, fairness to all people of Bama.”

The SSG said the appointment was based on the recommendations of the kingmakers of Bama emirate council.

Shehu Umar, until his appointment, was a business man.

Responding on behalf of Bama emirate council, Kaigama of Bama, Dr. Baba Kura Kaigama expressed his appreciation to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for choosing Shehu Umar as new emir of Bama.