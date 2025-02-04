 Zulum appoints new Head of Service

Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the appointment of Dr Mohammed Ghuluze as the new Head of Service of the state.

By Hamza Suleiman

A statement on Tuesday in Maiduguri issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dauda Iliya, said the appointment takes effect from Feb. 3.

He said that Ghuluze succeeds Mr Malam Fannami, who has retired from service.

He noted that Zulum charged the new Head of Service to use his wealth of experience to promote professionalism, discipline and commitment in the state’s civil service.

“Until his appointment, Ghuluze was the Permanent Secretary, Administration.

“He is a seasoned administrator and a medical doctor who has held several key positions in the state’s health and administrative sectors,” Iliya said. (NAN)