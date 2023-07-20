Zulum appoints Fannami as Borno Head of Service

By Hamza Suleiman

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has appointed Alhaji Mallam Fannami as the state’s Head of Service.

This is contained in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Thursday by the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Bukar Tijjani.

Tijanni said that the appointment takes effect from July 17, 2023.

Tijjanni said the governor approved the confirmation of Fannami, as the Head of Borno State in accordance with Section 208, Sub-Section 2(b) and 3 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prior to this appointment, Fannami was appointed as the acting Head of Service on Oct. 21, 2023.

He started his civil service career with the Borno State Ministry of Justice as state counsel II on Jan. 29,, 1990.

He rose to become the Secretary, Ministry of Justice on Oct. 16, 2009. He was later appointed Permanent Secretary on Aug. 27, 2010.

During his career as Permanent Secretary, he has served in several ministries and departments of government before his appointment as the acting Head of Service on Oct. 21, 2023.

He is also a member of the prestigious Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

Fannami was born in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State on Jan. 15, 1966.

He attended Damasak Central Primary School from 1971 to 1977 and Government Technical Secondary School Buni Yadi from 1977 to 1982 where he obtained his GCE/WAEC Certificate.

He proceeded to the University of Maiduguri in 1982 and read Common Law. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree LL.B in Common Law in 1987.

He then proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos in 1987 and was called to the Nigerian Bar on May 11, 1989. He did his National Youth Service with the Niger State Ministry of Justice, Minna and passed-out in 1989. (NAN)

