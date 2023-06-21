Zulum appoints ex-Commissioner of Health as SPHCDA Director

By Yakubu Uba

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the appointment of his former Commissioner of Health, Prof. Mohammed Arab, as the Executive Director of the Borno Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SPHCDA).

A statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

“The 59-year-old Prof. Arab had served as Borno’s commissioner of health from July 2022 to May 2023.

“He had also served as the Chief Medical Director of the State’s Hospital Management Board from September 2020 to July 2022.

“Prof. Arab is a Medical Doctor with specialisation in Pediatrics, Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition..

“Gov. Zulum congratulates the highly experienced and extremely dedicated medical professor and looks forward to his continued service with excellence at the SPHCDA,” Gusau added. (NAN)

