Zulum appoints Dlakwa as acting VC for Borno Varsity

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, has approved the appointment of Prof. Haruna Dlakwa as the acting Vice-Chancellor of Borno University, Maiduguri.



This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bukar Tijani on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Tijani said that the appointment followed the recommendation of the university’s governing council at its 10th meeting on 15 April.



‘’Zulum extends warm congratulations to Dlakwa and expects the best until the substantive Vice-Chancellor is appointed for the university,’’ he said.

Dlakwa was the deputy vice-chancellor academic services at the university until this appointment.(NAN)

By: Hamza Suleiman