Zulum announces “Borno Heroes” scholarship for 500 orphans of CJTF fighters

Coming January 2022, an initiative titled “Borno Heroes Programme” will be launched by Borno state Government for the award of educational scholarship to 500 orphans and their widowed mothers left behind by members of the Civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes who died during battles Boko Haram and ISWAP.


Governor Babagana Umara announced this during his 2022 budget address at the Borno State House of Assembly on Tuesday in Maiduguri. 


“We plan to launch BORNO HEROES’ PROGRAMME. This programme involves the setting up of a Government team that will identify primary and secondary school-aged orphans of volunteers in the CJTF, hunters and volunteers who died during battles. Government will give these orphans scholarships to Federal Government Colleges and International schools. The programme is to be in phases a pilot phase of 500 orphans” disclosed. 


“Many of these Civilian JTF fighters, hunters and vigilantes have lost their lives for Borno’s peace. Insha’Allah, we plan to reward their priceless sacrifices by educating the children they left behind, and by supporting their widows through a programme we plan to launch in January, Insha’Allah” the Governor said. 


explained that “another component of the BORNO HEROES’ PROGRAMME is needs assessment of widows left behind by the deceased volunteers”. He noted that “Government will allocate required support to these widows for sustainable livelihoods”.

