Zulum allots land as Buhari approves two Institutes for Borno

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has allocated 30 hectares of land for the establishment of an Industrial Equipment and Machinery Development Institute (IEMDI) and a Skill Acquisition Institute, both approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, for siting in Borno State.

Zulum gave the directive on Friday in Maiduguri when he received Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency For Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna.

The governor directed that the 30 hectares of land needed for the two projects be allocated on Saturday (today) and all documentation completed within one week.

“Government of Borno State will provide all the necessary support for the establishment of IEMDI and the Skill Acquisition Institute projects. I have therefore directed 30 hectares of land allocated to NASENI tomorrow (Saturday) and all the necessary documents presented in one week”, Zulum said.

Governor Zulum’s directive was in response to President Buhari’s approval which was conveyed by the visiting Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI.

“Your Excellency (Governor Zulum), I have these glad tidings for you from Mr President. The President has approved the location (Borno) for establishment of the Industrial Equipment and Machinery Development Institute (IEMDI). The President has also approved the establishment of the Skills Development Institute. These are as a result of your excellent performance” Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna announced at a courtesy call.

The NASENI boss explained that the development institute was aimed at researching, designing and manufacturing tools, machines, processing, and equipment that will fast-track the establishment of cottage industries.

The institute, he added, will produce spare parts of all equipment that will ensure industrialization not only of Borno but the entire northeast.

On the Skill Acquisition Institute, Professor Haruna said more young persons without formal education will have avenues to acquire skills that can make them become self-reliant.

The NASENI executive vice chairman informed Governor Zulum that President Buhari has approved skills- development training of 100 youths to be selected from all the 27 LGAs, on vulcanizing and modern plumbing.

He said after training, each trainee will receive starter pack that will contain modern kits.