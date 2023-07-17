Zulum allocates site as FCE Gwoza takes-off soon

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has granted approval for the use of a Government Secondary School as temporary site for the take-off of a newly established Federal College of Education (FCE) in Gwoza.

The site is at Vile, a community in Gwoza town, Headquarters of Gwoza Local Government Area.

The new school is the first of its kind, a Federal Government College of Education, in Borno since the state was established in 1976. Most of the 36 states and the FCT each has federal University, federal polytechnic and federal college of education. Borno had been without federal polytechnic and federal college of education until they were established by the Buhari administration.

Governor Zulum who had facilitated take off of a Federal Polytechnic sited in Monguno and now did same for the Federal College of Education in Vile, Gwoza.

The governor during his trip to Gwoza on Saturday gave a directive for the immediate rehabilitation of the GSS Vile to serve as temporary site for the federal college of education to commence operations.

Zulum gave the approval during an assessment visit to the temporary site, located along Gwoza-Mubi highway.

Zulum’s administration is known for its commitment to complementing the efforts of the Federal Government through ensuring necessary requirements were met for federal institutions to function effectively in Borno

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

