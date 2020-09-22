Zuba, others sworn – in to lead RTEAN in Abuja

By Abba – Eku Onyeka, Abuja
The Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has Thursday inaugurated and sworn – in Alhaji Misa Sa’du Zuba and his executives to lead the association in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
In line with its Constitution, RTEAN has recently conducted election for its Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter members and Zuba emerged as chairman with other executive officers to lead the Association in the nation’s capital for a five year term.
Those sworn – in and elected to lead the transport association in the nation’s capital were Alhaji Musa Sa’du Zuba, Chairman, Richard Siso, Deputy Chairman, Administration; Dada Killian, Deputy Chairman, Operation; Anako Abdulmamman, Deputy Chairman, Log. and Plan.; Patrick Imanze, 1st Vice Chairman; Anthony Udeagu, 2nd Vice Chairman; Audu Alh Hassan, Secretary; Mark Oamen, Financial Secretary and; Adamu Idris, Treasurer.
The positions of Assistant Secretary 1, Assistant Treasurer, Organising Secretary, Assistant Organising Secretary, Welfare Officer, Assistant Welfare Officer, Publicity Secretary, Assistant Publicity Secretary and Assistant Financial Secretary went to Adamu Idris, Abdulrahman Oladipe, Abass Omotosho, Kazeem Oyebamiji, Barau Ali, Christian Ojukwu, Mohammed Adejimo, Bukar Ajid, Martins Ejiifor and Afolabi Adebayo respectively.
Others were: Abimbola Ahmed, Auditor 1; Musa Umar Jimeta, Chief Whip; Isah O. Salawudeen, Assistant Chief Whip; Alh Inuwa Mohammed Ex – Officio; Chief Lawrence Ikem, Ex- Officio; Ernest Eze, Ex – Officio; Ejiwumi Dauda, Ex – Officio; Yakubu Bello, Ex – Officio and; Mohammed Auwal, Trustee 1.
In his acceptance speech and interview with journalists shortly, the newly sworn – in Chairman promised to ensure: that law and order are maintained in FCT chapter; that RTEAN collaborates with the government; that he sensitizes members toward abiding by the rules, saying that they don’t engage in bad things, but believes in progress which, according to him is their slogan.
“My plan in FCT is to ensure that we maintain law and order; collaborate with the government; sensitize our members to abide by the rules. We are for good, progress, not for bad and progress is our slogan,” he explained.
Zuba said his executives would ensure that members, employees and passengers in FCT are given their deserved services, even as he added that they would improve upon the welfares of all. Hailing Federal Government (FG) for performance, he appealed to them to continue to put the road network in a better shape, which if done, according to him would go a long way in giving Nigerians their deserved services in the transport industry.
While commending the FG for palliatives they made available to transporters and others to cushion the effects of Covid -19 pandemic, he said irrespective of the increase in fuel pump price, they still maintain the old transport fares. Though he said that the dialogue on how to go about the the pump hike was on – going, but Zuba was quick to add that he was confident that the FG would know how to handle it, adding that the government knows the best for the people. Calling for peace and support of the government policy, he said anything one can’t achieve through peace, can’t be done through violence.
He said: “We are aware of the increase in fuel pump price and we still maintain our initial transport fare. We are not a part of any form of demonstration or violence against that. Ours is to support the government policies, because they know the best for the people and I believe that everything will be for good. I hail the FG for the palliatives they gave to transporters and others to cushion the effect of Covid – 19 pandemic.”
The Deputy President (Admin), Alh Mohammed A. Bishara who represented the National president, Alh Musa Mohammed advised the newl execo to work together and in peace, even as he urged them to do everything humanly possible to improve on transport activities. Correcting an impression from some who see transporters as touts, he said transportation was the mover of economy and should be recognized as such.
The election, according to him showed that the transportation industry has been improving, even as he added that the elections has shown that the will of the people was going on. “We are not imposing anybody on anyone. Now that the people have decided to elect their leaders, all we are saying is that they maintain law, peace and order. Let them do anything that will support the government policies in order to improve transportation industry in Nigeria.
The Nigerian Police Force and Federal Road Safety Corps were represented by Geoffrey Rafan and Osuamkpe of the government agencies respectively.
Representative of National President, Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Alh Musa Mohammed at the swearing – in/inauguration of executives of its Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, the Deputy President (Admin), Alh Mohammed A. Bishara, (Right) in a handshake with the new Chairman in the nation’s capital, Alh Sa’du Zuba (Left), while the National Secretary, Chief Henry Ugwu (Middle) watches.
