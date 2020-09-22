Zuba, others sworn – in to lead RTEAN in Abuja

He said: “We are aware of the increase in fuel pump price and we still maintain our initial transport fare. We are not a part of any form of demonstration or violence against that. Ours is to support the government policies, because they know the best for the people and I believe that everything will be for good. I hail the FG for the palliatives they gave to transporters and others to cushion the effect of Covid – 19 pandemic.”

The Deputy President (Admin), Alh Mohammed A. Bishara who represented the National president, Alh Musa Mohammed advised the newl execo to work together and in peace, even as he urged them to do everything humanly possible to improve on transport activities. Correcting an impression from some who see transporters as touts, he said transportation was the mover of economy and should be recognized as such.

The election, according to him showed that the transportation industry has been improving, even as he added that the elections has shown that the will of the people was going on. “We are not imposing anybody on anyone. Now that the people have decided to elect their leaders, all we are saying is that they maintain law, peace and order. Let them do anything that will support the government policies in order to improve transportation industry in Nigeria.