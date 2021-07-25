Zoning of political positions fundamental for Nigerians – Gobir

Sen. Ibrahim Gobir (APC-Sokoto) says zoning of political positions remains a fundamental right of citizens to address sectional democracy.

Gobir, Chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, who represents Sokoto East Senatorial District in the red chamber, made the assertion while briefing newsmen in Sokoto.

According to him, whoever is saying zoning is not an option is saying that there is no need to locate other people who have interest to contest and participate in democracy.

“I believe we have to locate other areas at the national level not to talk of the states or local government levels.

“We are fighting for the same Nigeria and the same goal; therefore, we cannot give more priority to a section or sections and deprive the others right.

“To be precise, there is need to share every right equally, including political positions, as such for me zoning is a fundamental right for Nigerians,” he said.

On the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congresses, Gobir said that the Sokoto state chapter of the party was fully prepared to ensure fairness and justice was done at the exercise.

“We are trying to see how consensus will reveal the leaders of the party, but in areas where the consensus does not work, we will ensure free and fair election, to determine the leaders,” said the legislator.

On security, he commended President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies on their dedication toward ensuring peace in the country, while appealing for more commitment. (NAN)

