Zone XI Police Command gets new AIG, as Oyebade proceeds to NIPSS

A new Assistant Inspector-General of Police has been posted to Zone XI Police Command, Osogbo comprising Ondo, Osun and Oyo States. The new AIG, Bashir D. Makama, PSC+ took over from AIG Adeleye O. Oyebade who is to proceed to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos where, as a directing staff, he is expected to use his versatility and academic prowess for manpower development in the foremost Institute.

The new AIG who has since resumed duty. Born in 1960, AIG Makama attended Federal Government College, Ilorin. He is a distinguished alumnus of the prestigious Bayero University, Kano and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology/Political Science and Masters’ degree in Criminal Jurisprudence respectively.



The AIG enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1986. Since his passing out from the famous Nigeria Police Academy, he has served in various capacities including but not limited to the following: Area Commander, Suleja; Area Commander, Port Harcourt; Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Anambra State; Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Kano; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Deputy Commissioner of Police Admin, Anambra State; Commissioner of Police, Benue State; Commissioner Police Staff College, Jos; Commissioner of Police Admin, FCID, Abuja; Commissioner of Police, Kwara State; Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State; and Commissioner of Police, Ogun State until his recent elevation to the enviable rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

AIG Makama is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, USA and National Organisation of Black Law Enforcement Executives, USA. He has attended various on-the-job courses such as Advanced Detective Course, Counter Revolutionary Warfare Course, Senior Command Course, among others. As a competent professional, the new police boss has participated in various high profile investigations and operations both within and outside Nigeria. Some of these national and foreign assignments include: United Nations Mission in Haiti; Community Policing Project Team member (2003 – 2007), suppression of Niger Delta Insurgency/militancy (between 2008 and 2010), active participation in the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery and sundry crimes in the South East, Nigeria.





AIG Makama is determined to sustain the laudable, remarkable achievements recorded by his successor even as he promises to expand the frontiers of community policing so as to ensure adequate protection of lives and property in the Zone. To achieve this, he therefore solicits the support and cooperation of all and sundry.