Zone XI AIG decorates spokesman as Chief Superintendent of Police

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone XI Command, SP Adekunle Ajisebutu, who was recently promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police, has been decorated by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG, in charge of the zone, Adeleye Oyebade.

Ajisebutu was elevated alongside 335 Superintendents of Police, whose promotion was recently released by the Police Service Commission, PSC, following recommendation by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu.

A statement by DSP Segun Okunuga,Deputy Zonal PPRO of the Command, said AIG Oyebade described Ajisebutu as disciplined and diligent.

He also admonished the officer to see his promotion as an additional responsibility and a call to rededicate himself to the service of the Force and the nation at large.

While appreciating the Inspector-General of Police for his recommendation, which culminated in the promotion, CSP Ajisebutu disclosed that the promotion would spur him to improve the quality of his service to the Force in particular and Nigerians in general.

