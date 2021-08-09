Zone 6 headquarters in Calabar gets new AIG

Mr Usman Gomna has asumed office as new Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in of Zone 6, Calabar, comprising of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

A release signed Zone’s Relations Officer, Mr Nelson Okpabi, said that Gomna succeeded AIG Zaki Ahmed.

release stated that new Assistant Inspector-General of Police hails from Chanchanga Government Area of Niger state.

“He was appointed into the force in 1988 as one of the pioneer Cadet Assistant Superintendents of the then Police Annex Kaduna.

“He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from the renowned Bayero University, Kano,” the release said.

According to the release, the new AIG has held several positions in the Police force, including Commissioner of Police, of and Administration, Force Headquarter, Abuja; Commissioner of Police Jigawa among others.

The AIG urged residents of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states to remain law abiding and cooperate with the police in the area of information sharing.

He said that was to enable the zone to provide adequate security for the citizens to go about their lawful businesses. (NAN)

