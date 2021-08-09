Zone 6 headquarters in Calabar gets new AIG

Mr Usman Gomna has asumed office as the new Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 6, Calabar, comprising of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

A release signed by the Zone’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Nelson Okpabi, said that Gomna succeeded AIG Zaki Ahmed.

The release stated that the new Assistant Inspector-General of Police hails from Chanchanga Local Government Area of Niger state.

“He was appointed into the force in 1988 as one of the pioneer Cadet Assistant Superintendents of the then Police Academy Annex Kaduna.

“He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from the renowned Bayero University, Kano,” the release said.

According to the release, the new AIG has held several positions in the Police force, including Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration, Force Headquarter, Abuja; Commissioner of Police Jigawa Command among others.

The AIG urged residents of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states to remain law abiding and cooperate with the police in the area of information sharing.

He said that it was to enable the zone to provide adequate security for the citizens to go about their lawful businesses. (NAN)

