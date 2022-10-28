Zone 5 Police command arrest 40 suspects in three months

By Deborah Coker

The zone 5 headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force, says no fewer than 40 suspects have been arrested in the zone between July and September.

This is contained in a statement on Friday by AIG Lawan Jimeta, who is in charge of the zone, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Jimeta, highlighting the achievements of the zone which comprises of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa, within the period under review disclosed that 32 cases were reported to the zone.

He also disclosed that 10 of the cases were presently under investigation, adding that 21 suspects were awaiting trials.

He however said that whereas no conviction was recorded within the period, exhibits which included a knife, short single barrel gun, two locally made single barrel guns and one locally made single barrel gun were recovered.

The AIG disclosed that 15 suspects were arrested in July for crimes ranging from alleged murder, arson, armed robbery, communal clash, rape/defilement to unlawful possession of firearms.

“In August we arrested 16 suspects for crimes ranging from alleged child trafficking, unlawful possession of firearms, murder, armed robbery, rape/defilement and communal clash.

“In September, we also arrested nine suspects for alleged murder, arson, armed robbery, communal clash as well as kidnapping”, he said.

Giving a further breakdown of the figure, he said that within the period under review, six persons were arrested for alleged murder, two for arson, seven for armed robbery and eight for communal clash.

“For alleged kidnapping one suspect was arrested, one suspect arrested for child trafficking, five for unlawful possession of firearms and two for rape/defilement.”

The police chief noted that for some now, communal clashes had been a major challenge in the zone.

He however said that the zone was much ready to tackle the challenge within the ambit of the law.

Jimeta said that with the modest achievements recorded, it was obvious that the zonal command was working assiduously to reduce crime rate within its jurisdiction to the barest minimum. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

