Zonal manager tasks NAN reporters on productivity

By Obinna Unaeze

The Zonal Manager of the newly-created Minna zone of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Alhaji Mohammed Baba-Busu, has urged reporters of the agency to be more productive in their reportage.

Baba-Busu made the call on Wednesday during a hand-over ceremony by the former State Correspondent in Minna, Niger, Alhaji Aminu Mohammed, who was recently transferred to Kano State.

He said that the measure would ensure that the agency’s clients were satisfied as they would get more news materials to remain in business.

“There is the need for all of us to put in more efforts in gathering and production of news materials to satisfy our clients so that they will continue to patronise us.

“We have to work hard to meet up with the news agency journalism pattern, especially in this digital era in order to keep our clients,” he said.

The zonal manager promised to work together with the editorial staff in the zone and other parts of the country and abroad to meet the high expectations of clients to sustain the agency.

Baba-Busu reminded the workers that the development required all staff to work together in order to take the agency to greater heights.

“We have to brace up to reinvigorate performances and get focused on strategies to improve both editorial and commercial operations to shore up our revenue earnings,” he said.

He also urged all members of staff to remain dedicated and committed towards ensuring the success of activities of the zone in particular and the agency in general.

The Zonal Manager promised to liaise with the management of the agency to create a conducive working environment for the workers in Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa states under the zone.

Also Mohammed hailed the editorial staff of the agency in Minna for their dedication to work in spite of poor office accommodation, lack of furniture and equipment to discharge their duties.

“I must thank all of you because our unconducive office, lack of furniture and equipment did not weigh you down, rather you have always shown resilience in ensuring that we succeed.

“I must say that I am proud of all of you within my over five years of working with you. Please keep it up for NAN,” he said.

He appealed to the workers to extend same support accorded him to the new manager, to move the agency forward.

NAN reports that the newly established Zonal Office of the agency started formal activities on Jan. 1 as directed by the management.

NAN hitherto operated a six-zone structure until management’s recent decision to open six more for administrative convenience, effectiveness and increased coverage, especially of the grassroots.

The new zone comprises Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi which was created from the old Jos NAN zonal office.

The other new zones are Akure, Owerri, Asaba, Maiduguri and Sokoto, while the six old zonal offices remained in Ibadan, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Bauchi, Kaduna and Jos. (NAN)