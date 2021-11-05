Zonal chairman of NASFAT inaugurates new executives for Abuja branch

Abuja branch has inaugurated a 24 – member executive that will run the affairs of the society in the next two years.

Alhaji Abdulganiy Balogun was re-elected as Chairman, Mr Lookmam Alawaye as Vice Chairman and Mr Hameed Okunola as the Secretary, by the Shurah Committee.

This is contained in a statement issued and signed by the Public Relations Secretary of the Society in Abuja, Mr. Kabir Bello on Friday.

The statement noted that the inauguration was performed by the FCT Zonal Chairman of the Society, Dr Nasirudeen Raji-Mustapha.

Raji-Mustapha urged the new executive members to live above board with utmost fear of Allah,

in discharging the responsibility placed on them.

He told them to see the nominations and selections as an opportunity to serve Allah and humanity.

“You have been predestined by Almighty Allah who has assembled you as the team to steer the affairs of this great society, NASFAT, Abuja branch.

“We glorify Him for the successful process despite all odds.

“As a team, you should continue to rely on the guidance and support of Almighty Allah for effective utilisation of available opportunities to achieve our common goals.

“You will also continue to rely on Him for solutions to all possible challenges that lie ahead of you as new leaders to take up the new challenges,” Raji-Mustapha said.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of the newly inaugurated members, the Chairman, Balogun thanked the Shurah Committee, Council of Elders Committee, Zonal Executive Council and Mission board for making the exercise a reality.

“To the outgoing Executive Council, it is clear that your efforts in adding quality values to what you met on ground is a great challenge to the new team.

“We pray that Almighty Allah will reward you all. However, having worked with you, please be rest assured that our strategic framework will be guided by our four years’ experience together.

“It is my pleasure to welcome all my incoming colleagues on board the service of Almighty Allah through our great society.

“Worthy of note here is that we all voluntarily applied for this responsibility and we must be upright, modest, dedicated, committed, passionate and sacrificial about what is required of us.

“May I also remind us that we must be ready to sacrifice our financial resources as well as our time to achieve common goals.

“May Almighty Allah enrich our purse and spare us the time that will be required to move this society forward. There are great tasks ahead of us,” he said.

Other inaugurated members include, Nurudeen Yekeen (Financial Secretary), Hajia Aminat Ajikobi (Women Affairs Secretary), Mr Sanni Babajide (Assistant Secretary) and Latifat Muhideen (Treasurer).

Also included are, Mr. Kabir Bello (Public Relations Secretary), Mrs Maryam Ayinde (Legal Secretary) and Hajia Aminat Abdulganiy (Education Secretary), Hajia Amina Yusuf (Children Affairs Secretary) and Mr Lawal Ayodele (Welfare Secretary). (NAN)

