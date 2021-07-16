Zobe dam: Buhari urges passage of water resources bill

July 16, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



urged the to pass the National Resources Bill, to make potable drinking more to the public.

Buhari made the appeal he inaugurated the Zobe Dam Regional Scheme, jointly constructed the Federal and Katsina State Governments, at Dutsinma Local Government of Katsina State on Thursday.

While noting that the passage of the bill would promote personal and sanitation Nigerians, the president called on state governments to collaborate with the federal government to ensure that people had access to potable drinking .

Buhari lamented that the Zobe regional water scheme, which began many years ago, suffered neglect, but praised the Katsina state government for collaborating with the federal government to complete the work.

Earlier, in a remark, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari said that the water scheme had already started supplying water to several communities in the state, including Dutsin-ma, Katsina, Kankia, Kurfi, Soli and Kurfi, others. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,