Zobe dam: Buhari urges passage of water resources bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the National Assembly to pass the National Water Resources Bill, to make potable drinking water more accessible to the public.

Buhari made the appeal when he inaugurated the Zobe Dam Regional Water Scheme, jointly constructed by the Federal and Katsina State Governments, at Dutsinma Local Government of Katsina State on Thursday.

While noting that the passage of the bill would promote personal hygiene and sanitation among Nigerians, the president called on state governments to collaborate with the federal government to ensure that people had access to potable drinking water.

Buhari lamented that the Zobe regional water scheme, which began many years ago, suffered neglect, but praised the Katsina state government for collaborating with the federal government to complete the work.

Earlier, in a remark, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari said that the water scheme had already started supplying water to several communities in the state, including Dutsin-ma, Katsina, Kankia, Kurfi, Soli and Kurfi, among others. (NAN)

