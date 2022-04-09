ZLP resumes sales of nomination forms

By Ifeanyi Olanny

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has resumed sales of forms for all the national and states elective positions.

Delta chairman of ZLP, Mr Emeka Nkwoala, confirmed this on Saturday in Asaba during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Nkwoala also expressed confidence that the party would break new grounds during the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the nomination fees are very accommodating.

He added that youths, women and People Living With Disabilities (PLWD) were exempted from paying nomination fees.

According to him, aspirants for State Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate are to pay N100,000, N200,000 and N500,000 for intent fees and N250,000, N500,000 and N1.5 million for nomination form, respectively.

He said governors and presidential aspirants were to pay two million Naira and five million Naira for intent fees, and N10 million and N18 million for nomination form, respectively.

Nkwoala noted that with the party’s disposition to youths and women, young people had a platform to contribute their quota and to actualise their political dreams.

He added that with the party’s policies and programmes, available information would enable them to key into the party and actualise their dreams.

“The responses before now was not much, but with this information, if widely circulated, I believe we are going to have appreciable responses in the state,” Nkwoala said. (NAN).

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

