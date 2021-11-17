ZLP mourns National Publicity Secretary, Segun Jones

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has described the passing of its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Segun Jones, as a rude shock.

The party, in a statement by its National Secretary, Mr Yahaya Makama, on Tuesday, said that Jones, who was a foundation member of ZLP died after a brief illness on Friday.

Makama described Jones as an articulate writer, public relations guru and a consummate media personality who laboured to put the image of the party to its present enviable position.

He said that the love the deceased had for the ZLP made him attend the party’s last National Working Committee meeting on Nov. 11, even when he complained of slight fever.

“We didn’t know that will be his last meeting with the rest of us.

“At the meeting, Jones spoke passionately about the security challenges in Nigeria and how the nation is drifting from a united and peaceful Nigeria our forbearers had intentioned it to be.

“He also hoped that Nigeria can be repositioned to assume its part in the comity of nations.

“His demise a few days later came to us as a rude shock as we were expecting him to shake off the fever he complained of, and join the National Executive Committee meeting which held the following day. He never did.

“ZLP will miss his commitment to the party and his undying love for Nigeria,” Makama said.

He disclosed that Jones’ remains would be interred on Friday at a private cemetery in Abuja after rites as released by his family.

He condoled with Jones’ immediate family, the ZLP family and the nation on the passing of this quintessential politician and media guru for the untimely death.

The national secretary prayed that God would grant him eternal rest. (NAN)

